'He Has To Deny It': Pamela Anderson FIRES BACK At Tim Allen After Actor Denies Flashing Her On 'Home Improvement' Set

Iconic '90s actress Pamela Anderson didn't let her former co-star Tim Allen gaslight her after she accused him of flashing her on the set of his sitcom, Home Improvement. Anderson hit back at the actor, claiming "he has to deny it," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anderson, 55, made the accusation against Allen, 69, in her memoir, Love, Pamela. The former Playboy model claimed the comedian-turned-TV family man exposed himself on her first day of filming the popular show.

While Allen denied the allegation, Anderson refused to be labeled a liar.