'He Has To Deny It': Pamela Anderson FIRES BACK At Tim Allen After Actor Denies Flashing Her On 'Home Improvement' Set
Iconic '90s actress Pamela Anderson didn't let her former co-star Tim Allen gaslight her after she accused him of flashing her on the set of his sitcom, Home Improvement. Anderson hit back at the actor, claiming "he has to deny it," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anderson, 55, made the accusation against Allen, 69, in her memoir, Love, Pamela. The former Playboy model claimed the comedian-turned-TV family man exposed himself on her first day of filming the popular show.
While Allen denied the allegation, Anderson refused to be labeled a liar.
The Baywatch actress saw a resurgence in popularity thanks to her Netflix docuseries, which touched on her personal life, including her infamous romance with rockstar Tommy Lee.
Anderson has made an effort to set the record straight through her show and memoir.
She acknowledged that her rise to fame took place in an entirely different Hollywood landscape and suggested that her co-stars, like Allen, used her sex symbol status to get away with inappropriate behavior.
Anderson told ET Canada that Allen "has to deny it" because of the post-#MeToo era.
"He has to deny it because look at the times we're in," Anderson said of Allen's denial. "If he said, "Oh yeah, I did that…’ he'd be — a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg."
Anderson's claim from her Home Improvement days happened long before the empowering MeToo movement, which exposed a sinister culture of abuse of power by Hollywood A-listers and executives, like Harvey Weinstein, who were accused of using their status to cover up alleged acts of sexual assault.
In Anderson's memoir, the actress claimed Allen used her past work with Playboy as an excuse for allegedly flashing her.
Anderson claimed it was her first day on set as Lisa, a trusted assistant for Allen's fictional tv show.
She recalled that when she left her dressing room, she saw Allen dressed in a robe in the hallway. Anderson claimed Allen turned and opened his robe in her direction, wearing nothing underneath to cover himself.
Anderson alleged that Allen told her that because he saw her naked, they were even.
Shortly after the memoir's contents were made public, Allen denied the allegation to Daily Mail reporters while he was on a coffee run.
Allen called Anderson a "good girl" and suggested that her memory failed her. He said he was "disappointed" in her decision to include the allegation in her new book. The actor doubled down on his denial, telling Variety that he "would never do such a thing."
Anderson scoffed at his denial, stating that "because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt it was important to say."
"He ran back into his room and then he was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy school boy," Anderson continued. "You can't make that stuff up. How could you make that up?"