Tommy Lee's Wife Shrugged Off Pamela Anderson's 'True Love' Revelation, 'Feels It's Disrespectful' To Live In The Past

Tommy Lee's wife of four years, Brittany Furlan, has chosen not to stir up any drama after his ex Pamela Anderson reminisced about her rollercoaster romance with the rocker in her new memoir, revealing it was the "only time I was ever truly in love."

RadarOnline.com has learned that Furlan allegedly "doesn't ultimately believe that Tommy would go back to Pam, but she still feels it's disrespectful and tiresome to live in the past and make him the focal point of her memoir," according to insiders close to the Vine star.