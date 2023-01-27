Pam Anderson Recruited Notorious Celebrity P.I., Famous For His Work With Michael Jackson, To Track Down Her Stolen Sex Tape After Safe Went Missing

The now-exes slapped Penthouse publishers with a $10 million lawsuit at the time, explaining the tape contained "the private lovemaking of a husband and wife" and such images were never intended to be publicly disseminated.

In another attempt at putting the ordeal behind them once and for all, Anderson hired A-list sleuth/notorious P.I. Anthony Pellicano to locate the video, which had been locked in a safe that had gone MIA from their home. Pellicano has been well known in Tinseltown, with clients including Michael Jackson, Brad Grey, and super-agent Michael Ovitz.

Anderson weathered the sex tape scandal while pregnant, putting further strain on the couple as they navigated how to proceed with the legal landmine while grappling with their most intimate moments being shared without their consent.