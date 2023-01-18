Pamela Anderson's Love Triangle: Ex-Husband Tommy Lee's 'Goal' Was To Have 'Baywatch' Bombshell & Heather Locklear 'Become Friends' After Breakup Drama
Tommy Lee was optimistic that he could forge a friendship between his two ex-wives after they went their separate ways, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"I'm sure he's hoping that he can win back Heather Locklear like he has Pam Anderson," an insider said about his off-and-on relationship with the Playboy model in 2006.
The Mötley Crüe rocker and Anderson had eloped in Cancún, Mexico, in February 1995 after knowing each other for only 96 hours.
Their relationship reached a breaking point a few years later in 1998 when the famed drummer assaulted Anderson, resulting in his arrest and a six-month jail sentence for spousal battery.
Anderson filed for divorce that year, but they would reconcile nearly a decade later.
Lee and Locklear were married before he wed Anderson, from 1986 to 1993.
"Even though Pam is the mother of his kids, he's always considered Heather to be the one that got away," claimed an insider.
The source claimed Lee doubled down his efforts to regain the attention of Locklear following her split from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.
"When Tommy heard the news that Heather and Richie split, he was sad at first," a pal claimed in 2006. "But I'm sure he was already thinking about how he could win her back."
"Tommy wants to be the guy that Heather can turn to in these difficult times," said another insider. "He was not trying to alienate Pam in the process though."
According to the source, Lee thought that Pam and Heather would actually hit it off if they hung out. "That's Tommy's wacky goal — to get his exes to become friends. If he can pull it off, he'll be a hero to every guy out there."
Anderson detailed her painful split from Lee in her upcoming Love, Pamela memoir, revealing she was "crushed" when they divorced.
She described it as the "hardest, lowest, most difficult" point of her life after the sex tape drama "ruined" their relationship.
Anderson was Lee's third wife. He has since married social media personality Brittany Furlan in 2019, while Anderson recently divorced bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in 2022.
As for Locklear, she is now engaged to fiancé and former high school boyfriend Chris Heisser, who popped the question in April 2020.