Pamela Anderson's Love Triangle: Ex-Husband Tommy Lee's 'Goal' Was To Have 'Baywatch' Bombshell & Heather Locklear 'Become Friends' After Breakup Drama

Lee and Locklear were married before he wed Anderson, from 1986 to 1993.

"Even though Pam is the mother of his kids, he's always considered Heather to be the one that got away," claimed an insider.

The source claimed Lee doubled down his efforts to regain the attention of Locklear following her split from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

"When Tommy heard the news that Heather and Richie split, he was sad at first," a pal claimed in 2006. "But I'm sure he was already thinking about how he could win her back."