Lisa Marie Presley Entered Rehab Four Years Before Tragic Death In Effort To Prove She Was Serious About Sobriety: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley secretly entered rehab four years before her death to prove to loved ones — and a judge — that she was serious about her sobriety, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that, at the time, Lisa Marie was in the middle of a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said in December 2018, “She knows her documented history as a drug addict has left her extremely vulnerable in court, and she’s praying this will help her cast!” The same source revealed Lisa Marie had been in outpatient treatment for at least two months. Lisa Marie was taking her sobriety so seriously that she had turned down invitations to star-studded parties to focus. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, as part of her divorce proceedings, Lisa admitted to abusing cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

“The last year of our marriage, I was abusing cocaine terribly,” she said during a deposition. A live-in nanny, who worked for Lisa Marie and her ex-husband, testified that Elvis’ only child stayed in her room most of the time between 2014 and 2016. She said Lisa Marie was often sleeping, watching TV or on the computer. The ex-employee said Lisa Marie would appear in a “disheveled state” when she did make an appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lisamarie/Instagram

In the court battle, Lisa Marie denied ever using drugs in front of her twin daughters Finley and Harper. However, court records revealed she had a “serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012.” Further, court filings revealed that from October 2015 until June 2016, she was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot.

”Lisa Marie said “she started using cocaine to counteract the effect of the pills,” and admitted she would “go for days without sleeping.” Things got so bad that Lisa Marie was hospitalized in June 2016 “due to medical problems related to substance abuse.” She later entered rehab and her mother Priscilla took temporary custody of the children. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. A cause of death has yet to be determined.