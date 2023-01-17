Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim
Priscilla Presley attempted to have her troubled daughter Lisa Marie enter a drug rehab program with the controversial Church of Scientology — years before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said in 2019 long-time Scientologist Priscilla had begged church leaders to accept her daughter into their drug treatment program, Narconon.
Priscilla has been a long-time member of the church. Lisa Marie was raised in Scientology but reportedly left as an adult. Her daughter Riley Keough has not publicly spoken about her connection but is believed to be a part of the church.
“Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and no one could get through to her,” an insider said. “Priscilla saw how bad things were and did what she always does to save her daughter — turned to Scientology to get her back into line.”
A rep for Priscilla denied the source’s claims.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie admitted to her struggles with drugs as part of her divorce battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood
She said she had a “serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012.” In court, it was revealed that between October 2015 until June 2016, Lisa Marie was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot.” Elvis’ only child revealed she was abusing prescription pills and eventually “started using cocaine to counteract the effects of the pills.”
- 'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources
- Lisa Marie Presley On Life Support, In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
- Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt
Things were so bad she admitted going “days without sleeping” and she ended up being hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2016. It’s unclear if Lisa Marie entered the program but sources said she had previously been treated by the church.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Sources said she was found unresponsive by her housekeeper. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with her for months, performed CPR until emergency officials arrived.
First responders said Lisa Marie had a pulse as she left for the hospital. However, hours later, she was pronounced dead.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie’s financial situation was dire at the time of her death. She owed nearly $3 million to creditors and was spending nearly $100k a month on bills.