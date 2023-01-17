Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim

Priscilla has been a long-time member of the church. Lisa Marie was raised in Scientology but reportedly left as an adult. Her daughter Riley Keough has not publicly spoken about her connection but is believed to be a part of the church.

“Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and no one could get through to her,” an insider said. “Priscilla saw how bad things were and did what she always does to save her daughter — turned to Scientology to get her back into line.”

A rep for Priscilla denied the source’s claims.