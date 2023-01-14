SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den." Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court.

The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in 2016, and reveal the inside of Lisa Marie's master bedroom of her Tennesse home, where, according to the court documents, she would lock herself away for days on self-destructive binges. Scattered pill bottles sit near a mound of white powder and snorting paraphernalia, including a cut straw and a plastic card.

The photos pull the veil back on the black hole Lisa Marie lived in and the horrible habits which repeatedly forced her into rehab. The chaotic mess left her friends and family fearing she was just one fix away from a fatal overdose, including her ex Lockwood. Sadly, Lisa Marie would die years after these images were taken. As RadarOnline.com reported, Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

Lockwood claimed Lisa Marie would hide inside her locked bedroom surrounded by piles of drugs, food, and trash. In the documents, he accused her of using so many drugs that she'd stay awake for days on end, at one time allegedly popping up to 80 opioids every day. Lisa Marie's fourth husband alleged she would wash the mind-altering cocktail of prescription pills with booze.

A live-in nanny, who worked at the home during her heavy drug use between 2014 and 2016, recalled that “Lisa Marie stayed in her room most of the time either sleeping, watching TV or on the computer," adding she'd be in a "disheveled state" if she ever came out of her bedroom. A second live-in nanny confirmed the accusations, saying Lisa Marie would only leave her room to occasionally eat.

Her warped state allegedly got so bad that she started having hallucinations and visions of cocaine flying toward her like shards of broken glass. The documents stated that during a separate instance, Lisa Marie was convinced bugs were crawling all over her. According to Lockwood, her out-of-control addiction forced him to take care of her. Not only did he cook her meals, he allegedly fed her, brushed her hair, and waited on her hand and foot.

The chilling images showed a stockpile of pill bottles that would be deadly if mixed with alcohol and drugs — something her ex alleged she had been doing in the court filing. The labels on the pill bottles reveal they came from five different pharmacies: Westlake Village and Beverly Hills in California, Franklin and Brentwood in Tennessee, and New York City. The photos showed 29 bottles — some filled, some empty — which were stashed in a suitcase on the ground.

An open bottle of tequila was pictured next to children's wipes, and a plate of junk food lay on the messy cabinet next to the bathroom sink. A tortured Lisa Marie came clean about her substance abuse problem during interviews as part of a child services investigation during her divorce from Lockwood.

She denied ever doing drugs in front of their twin daughters; however, Lisa Marie admitted she “had a serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012." The report noted that from October 2015 until June 2016, she was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot.” Lisa Marie said “she started using cocaine to counteract the effect of the pills,” admitting she would “go for days without sleeping.”

In June 2016, the pill-popping beauty was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “due to medical problems related to substance abuse.” She later entered a rehab treatment facility and her mother, Priscilla, took temporary custody of the children, documents revealed.

Sources always feared Lisa Marie would relapse, with insiders saying she surrounded herself with enablers who went to great lengths to disguise her drug abuse. "Priscilla had no idea about all this,” the insider claimed. “There is a lot of licenses with celebrities and pills. Lisa Marie would say she didn’t want her name on prescriptions because she’s famous. She would use her assistant, her security guy, whoever. “Celebrities can bend the rules, use different names and different doctors and now she’s in Hollywood, the U.S. capital for medical corruption. Just look at what happened to Michael Jackson!”

