Lisa Marie Dead At 54, Elvis Presley's Only Child Passes Away After Hospitalization For Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The singer, who was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday after being put on life support following a recent health scare and medical emergency.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital earlier today after EMTs responded to her Calabasas home. It was later revealed Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and was reportedly administered epinephrine to regain a pulse.
TMZ was the first to report her death, citing a family source.
An insider revealed that Lisa Marie's housekeeper was the person who found her unresponsive. It's said that her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, jumped in to help right away and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Lisa Marie was declared in critical condition. She was put in an induced coma at the hospital, where she also received a temporary pacemaker.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that insiders said that Lisa Marie has been privately battling issues with her health. Well-placed sources claimed her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse following the tragic suicide of her son, Ben.
Her sudden death comes 45 years after Elvis' passing. The King of Rock and Roll died in 1977 at his Graceland home.
Elvis' cause of death was cardiac arrest. It has been widely reported that drugs played a role in the singer's tragic passing; however, the Memphis medical examiner Jerry Francisco debunked those rumors, claiming "drugs played no role in Presley's death."
Elvis and his then-wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed Lisa Marie on February 1, 1968.
Elvis' daughter went on to marry four different partners, including Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. Lisa Marie was a mother to four children — including actress Riley Keough, 33. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
She also shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. The two were in the middle of a nasty divorce battle at the time of her death.
R.I.P.