Lisa Marie Dead At 54, Elvis Presley's Only Child Passes Away After Hospitalization For Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The singer, who was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday after being put on life support following a recent health scare and medical emergency.

As RadarOnline.com reported, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital earlier today after EMTs responded to her Calabasas home. It was later revealed Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and was reportedly administered epinephrine to regain a pulse.