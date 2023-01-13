Cops Arrest Newly Married Texas Man After Discovering His Wife Decapitated At Home

Jared Dicus , 21, was arrested and confessed to the alleged murder of his wife, who he married just four months before the police's "gruesome" discovery.

A Texas man was arrested after authorities discovered the decapitated body of his new wife in the couple's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry recalled finding a 21-year-old woman's body — which was missing its head — upon entering the cottage.

Police were called to the property — which consisted of a small cottage where the newlyweds' lived and a larger main house where Dicus' parents resided — by the wife's family on January 11.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office, which sits on the outskirts of the state's largest city, Houston, confirmed the horrific scene with the New York Post .

The deceased female was not identified by authorities; however, a social media post from a county judge identified the couple who were married on October 21, 2022.

Upon stumbling into the "gruesome scene," authorities arrested the newly married husband and took him in for questioning — where he allegedly confessed to authorities that he killed his wife.

"It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best," Sheriff Guidry told local news on January 12. A bloodied knife was also located inside the cottage and was subsequently taken in for evidence as the alleged murder weapon.

Anggy Diaz was pictured alongside Dicus in the county judge's post that he made to thank the newlyweds for allowing him the honor to be part of their big day.

Their newlywed bliss had apparently not lasted long as police recalled instances of domestic disturbances at the residence — but nothing could have prepared them for their last response to the home.

"There have been prior calls, disturbance-wise, but nothing to this effect, to this level of violence," Guidry said of the murder.

Sheriff Guidry added that Diaz was "undocumented" from Nicaragua. Authorities believed she was killed the night before her body was discovered at around 11 PM.