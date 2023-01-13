Hunter Biden Befriends Kevin McCarthy's Mom At State Dinner As House Republicans Turn Up Heat On Investigations Into Embattled First Son
Hunter Biden approached House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s mother at a White House state dinner last month to pay her a compliment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising exchange reportedly took place on December 1 during a state dinner organized to honor French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, D.C.
According to a guest present during the surprising exchange, Hunter and his wife approached both House Speaker McCarthy and his mother, Roberta, to tell the 82-year-old she looked “beautiful.”
“Mrs. McCarthy, you look beautiful,” President Joe Biden’s son reportedly said, according to the New York Post. “I’m a friend of your son’s.”
Another guess, who witnessed Hunter’s interaction with McCarthy and his mother, described the scene as a “classic Biden-style moment of trying to charm an adversary.”
Also surprising are reports that both Hunter and McCarthy shook hands before the 52-year-old and his wife returned to their table.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s cordial interaction with McCarthy came as House Republicans prepare to investigate the embattled first son and his father over Hunter’s allegedly illegal overseas business dealings with the likes of China, Ukraine, and Russia.
Republican House Rep. James Comer, who now heads the House Oversight Committee, vowed to open a series of investigations into both Hunter and President Biden immediately after the GOP won back control of Congress in November.
“We’re not investigating Hunter Biden, we’re investigating Joe Biden,” Rep. Comer (R-KY) eagerly announced at the time. “I think any American who’s kept up with the political process over the past two administrations would agree.”
“We need to know what is allowable and what isn’t allowable with respect to foreign adversarial intervention among family members of presidents of the United States,” he added.
Hunter also remains at the center of an ongoing federal investigation into his taxes and finances, an investigation that may soon bring charges against President Biden’s son.
According to David Weiss, the U.S. attorney overseeing the federal probe into Hunter’s taxes and finances, there is newfound evidence he illegally received a $30,000 tax deduction after falsely claiming it was a business write-off.
The first son may also face charges for lying on a federal gun form in October 2018 about his drug addiction while purchasing a .38 caliber handgun, a gun that was featured in a series of explicit photographs of Hunter and an alleged prostitute found on his abandoned laptop.