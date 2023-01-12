Tax Fraud Charges Against Hunter Biden Could Be Imminent As Federal Investigators Zero In On 'False $30,000 Tax Deduction'

Tax fraud charges against Hunter Biden are “imminent” as federal investigators zero in on a $30,000 tax deduction the embattled first son allegedly claimed was a business write-off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development three years after it was first revealed Hunter was under investigation by U.S. Attorney David Weiss for alleged tax and finance crimes, Weiss is now reportedly considering whether to officially charge President Joe Biden’s son.