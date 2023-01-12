Tax Fraud Charges Against Hunter Biden Could Be Imminent As Federal Investigators Zero In On 'False $30,000 Tax Deduction'
Tax fraud charges against Hunter Biden are “imminent” as federal investigators zero in on a $30,000 tax deduction the embattled first son allegedly claimed was a business write-off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development three years after it was first revealed Hunter was under investigation by U.S. Attorney David Weiss for alleged tax and finance crimes, Weiss is now reportedly considering whether to officially charge President Joe Biden’s son.
According to a New York Times report published on Wednesday, Weiss has evidence Hunter received upwards of $30,000 in tax deductions which the 52-year-old businessman and lawyer falsely claimed as business deductions.
Also shocking is newfound evidence connecting Hunter to Chinese oil tycoon Ye Jianming, whom Hunter allegedly did business with in 2017.
Jianming reportedly asked Hunter for help with the FBI and Justice Department over concerns his associate, Patrick Ho, was under investigation for bribery and money laundering.
Ho ultimately signed a retainer agreement with Hunter in September 2017 for $1 million, but two months later Ho was taken into FBI custody and sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in an international bribery and money laundering scheme.
Ye was also arrested shortly thereafter by Chinese authorities over allegations of corruption.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s son has been under federal investigation since at least 2020 for alleged financial crimes.
Hunter owed the IRS $158,000 for the year 2015 and another $471,000 for 2018, although the first son later borrowed $2 million from Los Angeles lawyer Kevin Morris to pay the IRS the outstanding sum.
Analysts who spoke to the New York Times revealed it would be difficult for Weiss to convict Hunter for tax evasion since President Biden’s son paid the IRS the money he owed.
Hunter is also under investigation for allegedly lying on a federal gun form in October 2018 during the purchase of a .38 caliber handgun.
Weiss’ allegedly imminent charges against Hunter also come as House Republicans prepare to launch a series of investigations into both Hunter and President Biden over the first son’s allegedly illegal overseas business dealings with foreign countries like China, Ukraine and Russia.