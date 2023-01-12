Your tip
Keanu Reeves' Marriage Dilemma: 'Matrix' Actor Fears Longtime Love Alexandra Grant Will Deny His Proposal, Sources Claim

Keanu Reeves is head-over-heels for his longtime love, Alexandra Grant, but sources claim the Matrix actor is hesitant to pop the question out of fear she will deny his proposal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Will she say yes? Well, the blockbuster star can't ask The Oracle on this one.

"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," said a well-placed insider. "He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."

Reeves and Grant "get along so well," noted the insider. "It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him."

Perhaps some of the reason behind their success is that the Hollywood pair's relationship went from platonic to romantic, allowing them to forge a friendship first.

Reeves and Grant met at a dinner party in 2009, going on to collaborate on a handful of projects including his books Ode to Happiness and Shadows. Reeves and Grant even opened their own publishing company, X Artists Books, pre-romance.

The John Wick star and visual artist later made their public debut as a couple in 2019, having since commanded the red carpet together. The power couple was also seen holding hands at a theater performance of American Buffalo in New York City last July.

As for what's causing his trepidation, "It's really all in his head," the insider said. "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."

"Alexandra thinks the world of him," added the tipster. "They've been inseparable these past few years. She's accompanied him on his shoots, including Berlin for The Matrix 4, and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music."

Instead of leaping over buildings, it appears the star will have to take a leap of faith.

"He just needs to build up his confidence — and shake those jitters," dished the source.

Reeves previously spoke about the idea of settling down in a 2006 interview with Parade, revealing that he would love to get married and have kids one day.

"That's at the top of the mountain," he shared at the time. "I've got to climb the mountain first. I'll do it. Just give me some time."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Reeves for comment.

