‘I Just Chose A Random Name’: Matthew Perry Backtracks On Bitter Keanu Reeves Remarks Following Backlash

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?,” Perry wrote in his book.

Now, Perry claims there was no ill-intent when writing the statements in his book that discusses his longtime battle with substance abuse and his close calls with death because of them.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry told Deadline in a statement following backlash for the comments.

“I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry claimed in his statement.

While Perry’s claim on choosing a name at random could certainly be true, the internet was quick to call out Perry’s reference to Reeves in the memoir more than once.