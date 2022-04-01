Wedding Season? Keanu Reeves Ignites Rumors He's Ready To Propose To Longtime Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves sparked rumors that he is ready to relinquish his bachelor status — officially — by going ring shopping in Los Angeles.

The Matrix actor, 57, was spotted browsing at a jewelry store on Melrose Place in the West Hollywood area amid his four-year relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail he spent about 40 minutes in the store where he was attended by a store clerk, viewing many items including diamonds, pearls, and aquamarine.