Alexandra Grant: The L.A.-Based Artist Keanu Reeves Has Been Dating For ‘Several Years’ See photos of the low-key couple.

Twitter exploded upon seeing Keanu Reeves walk the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alexandra Grant, but according to a friend of the Los Angeles-based artist, the two have been dating for years!

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” actress Jennifer Tilly told Page Six while supporting the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection on Wednesday, February 5.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’” Tilly, 61, said, noting that Grant, 47, “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

RadarOnline.com readers know romance rumors first spread after the couple was photographed looking lovestruck at the ritzy event in November 2019 — despite that fact that they had appeared on each other’s social media accounts for years.

Grant and Reeves, 55, met in 2009, at a Los Angeles dinner party, and bonded over their mutual love of art, books and poetry. After that, Grant got ahold of some of Reeves’ poetry, and was moved by it, so the two released a book of poetry and illustration in 2011 called “Ode to Happiness.” They collaborated again in 2016, publishing a book about grief titled “Shadows.” It combined Reeves’s poetry with Grant’s photographs of the actor’s silhouette.