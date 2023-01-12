Missing Massachusetts Mom's Family Wrote Gushing Letters To Federal Judge That Allowed Alleged Killer Brian Walshe To Remain Free
In a shocking twist of fate, the mother of missing Ana Walshe penned an emotional letter to a federal judge that allowed convicted fraudster Brian Walshe to remain at home — where he is suspected of allegedly murdering her daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Brian is a kind and loving man who always puts me at ease,” the now heartbroken mom and Serbian native Milanka Ljubicic wrote in a May 31, 2022, letter to Massachusetts Federal Judge Douglas P. Woodlock
“He is there for me even when he is having a tough day. He always says that I will get to see all of my grandchildren graduate from universities,” she gushed. “Thank you also for giving Brian a chance to live a life worth living.”
Ljubicic’s loving son-in-law is now sitting behind bars on charges of allegedly misleading investigators trying to find the mother of three who vanished without a trace on January 1, 2023, after he claimed she left her Boston area home to catch a flight to Washington, D.C., on an emergency work trip.
Investigators later learned Walshe, 47, traveled to Home Depot to purchase $450 in cleaning supplies and tarps. He also allegedly used the internet to look up “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”
Authorities found a hacksaw, hatchets, blood-filled trash bags and a rug while canvassing a garbage transfer station near his mother’s home. They also recovered a bloody knife in the basement of the couple's home.
In April 2021, Walshe pled guilty to wire fraud and two other charges for using his wife’s eBay account to sell two bogus Andy Warhol paintings to a Los Angeles art dealer — pocketing $80,000. He faced up to 20 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, Walshe was placed and remained under probationary house arrest — based partially on the gushing letters written by his missing wife, her sister, and Ljubicic — that kept him out of prison.
Ana Walshe’s sister, Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, of Ontario, Canada, explained she had known her swindling brother-in-law for a decade and was grateful for all the support he showed taking care of her mother when she suffered a stroke in December 2021.
“Brian is very engaged with his family,” Dimitrijevic wrote in her June 6, 2022, letter to the judge. “I was always fond of Brian. He has grown so much as a person…. He says that he is focused on creating positive results for everyone around him every day and I feel that to be true, and I see it to be true in his actions.”
Even his missing wife seemed to have high hopes for her future when she thanked the judge for allowing Walshe to remain at home to raise their children. The doting mom explain in a June 1, 2022, letter that their youngest son turned one, their middle child started speaking, and their oldest boy lost a front tooth as he prepared to enter the first grade.
She also claimed her husband, who was diagnosed a "sociopath" as a long-term patient at the Austin Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, had reformed.
“Brian has been working consistently on breaking the past habits of his family and we are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life,” she wrote.
While Walshe remains behind bars on a $500,000 bail, the couple’s three young children are allegedly in the custody of the state’s Department of Child and Family Services.