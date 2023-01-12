Missing Massachusetts Mom's Family Wrote Gushing Letters To Federal Judge That Allowed Alleged Killer Brian Walshe To Remain Free

In a shocking twist of fate, the mother of missing Ana Walshe penned an emotional letter to a federal judge that allowed convicted fraudster Brian Walshe to remain at home — where he is suspected of allegedly murdering her daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Brian is a kind and loving man who always puts me at ease,” the now heartbroken mom and Serbian native Milanka Ljubicic wrote in a May 31, 2022, letter to Massachusetts Federal Judge Douglas P. Woodlock

“He is there for me even when he is having a tough day. He always says that I will get to see all of my grandchildren graduate from universities,” she gushed. “Thank you also for giving Brian a chance to live a life worth living.”