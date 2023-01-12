Your tip
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Source: MEGA
Jan. 11 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."

Source: @Neyo/Instagram

The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in addition to his youngest son — whose name remains unknown — shared with Sade, a social media influencer.

Sade reposted the selfie shared by Ne-Yo on her own Instagram Stories with three "feeling loved" emoji.

Back in August of last year, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Smith was filing for divorce, also claiming her now-ex recently fathered a child with another woman.

She filed divorce docs in Atlanta, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."

The filing stated that "the parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation."

Source: @Neyo/Instagram
At the time, it was revealed that Smith asked for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also requested child support and alimony.

Smith has asked for "equitable division" when it comes to their property post-split, citing a "disparity of income" while seeking coverage for legal fees.

Source: MEGA
RadarOnline.com told you first that a Georgia judge has since shut down Ne-Yo's demand that his estranged wife be found in contempt of court as their divorce battle rages on.

A hearing was held to discuss the matter after Ne-Yo filed an emergency motion, accusing his ex of violating the court order by taking to Instagram about their split drama.

The judge did not order any removal of the posts, but he instructed both parties to refrain from making public statements or derogatory statements on public platforms.

