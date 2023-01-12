Reba McEntire's Relationship Problems With BF Rex Linn Revealed As Country Star Focuses On 'Emotional Connection' Instead Of Bedroom Romps: Sources
Reba McEntire and her beau, Rex Linn, have a lot of history together and that comes with issues like any couple. RadarOnline.com has learned one of their struggles may have arisen from the pair's different love languages.
The country icon and actor met in 1991, three decades before they started dating.
"Reba is more about the emotional connection and companionship," said an insider close to the chart-topping performer. "That's what drew her to Rex initially. He's a kind, caring person. She loves him very much but she's just not into all that romance hooey."
As for Linn, the sources claim that he enjoys physical touch AKA them spending more alone time together in the bedroom.
Because of their strong bond, it's believed they will overcome this and future issues.
The lovebirds have weathered relationship challenges before, having lived in different states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to remain in touch, McEntire said they would FaceTime "four to five times a day."
He was in Los Angeles and she was hunkered down in Oklahoma. "We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical," she told PEOPLE in their October 2022 issue.
They also have incredible on-screen chemistry, playing husband and wife in the latest season of ABC's drama Big Sky.
McEntire even shared how they got together romantically during her aforementioned interview, revealing that he quickly swept her off her feet with his charming personality.
"In January 2020, I saw him again when I shot an appearance on the TV show Young Sheldon, which he is on. He said, 'Let's have dinner when you get through' … He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn't even know was a date."
McEntire found love with Linn after her divorce from her ex-husband of 26 years, music manager Narvel Blackstock, in 2015.
"He's the love of my life," she gushed of Linn. "We're pretty much inseparable."