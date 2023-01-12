Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance
New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."
The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48 hours after Ana went missing.
Three kid-sized chocolate peanut butter smoothies and two large smoothies were among Brian's purchases at the Press Juice Bar on January 2 at exactly 9:57 AM.
The exchange went unnoticed at the time, as store manager Hannah Connors told local news it "was kind of busy," adding the extent of her interaction with him was "just the transaction at the register."
Connors noted that Brian's behavior was a bit strange, though, as he stayed "towards the entrance" ready to leave.
Brian reported his wife missing two days after the footage was captured, which led to investigators discovering disturbing internet search history on how to "dispose" of a woman's body as well as blood in the home's basement.
Per his house confinement, Brian was permitted to leave his residence between 8 and 10:30 AM to take his three sons to school. The orders stemmed from a 2018 federal case that accused Brian of selling $80,000 worth of fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016 on eBay.
During the summer of 2022, Brian was ordered to turn over the alleged faux Warhols and $225,000, while he awaited sentencing on home confinement orders.
In addition to his art fraud case, Brian had a history of being accused of conning those close to him, including his late father.
According to statements in a 2019 affidavit from Jeffrey Ornstein, a friend of Brian's late father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, Brian had become estranged from his family after he allegedly stole millions from his father's estate following his death.
Ornstein also confirmed that Brian was a "long-term patient" at a Massachusetts psychiatric facility, where he claimed Brian was diagnosed as a "sociopath."
- Rescue Team Founder Arrested For 'Child Rape' Weeks After His Divers Helped Lead Police To Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
- Never-Before-Seen Videos Show Ex-Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo Admitting He Prioritized Saving Certain Children's Lives Over Others
- Murder On The Golden Mile: Mystery Disappearance Of Schoolgirl Charlene Downes, 14, Remains Unsolved As Case Gains Fresh Attention 29 Years
Ornstein claimed he knew Brian since he was 13 and that the father/son duo had been estranged since 2009.
The family friend additionally alleged that when Walshe was released from Austen Riggs after receiving treatment for around 12 years, Brian attempted to reconnect with his father to no avail.
"You're my son and I will always hope for the best for you, but I do not want to re-engage," Ornstein claimed Dr. Walshe told his son at the time. "If I did, I know that I would be letting mayhem back into my life, and I can't have that."
Court documents revealed that after Dr. Walshe passed in India at age 71 and his lawyers contacted Brian to inform him of his father's death. At that point, Brian allegedly asked for a key to the family's $710,000 Massachusetts beach house.
The father-of-three was accused of accessing the home, where he allegedly ransacked the premise and stole thousands of dollars of artwork, including Salvador Dali and Joan Miro works, a car, and other luxury items.
Brian also allegedly attempted to sell the home for $140,000 over its value after he was wrongly named executor of the will.