Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance

Three kid-sized chocolate peanut butter smoothies and two large smoothies were among Brian's purchases at the Press Juice Bar on January 2 at exactly 9:57 AM.

The exchange went unnoticed at the time, as store manager Hannah Connors told local news it "was kind of busy," adding the extent of her interaction with him was "just the transaction at the register."

Connors noted that Brian's behavior was a bit strange, though, as he stayed "towards the entrance" ready to leave.

Brian reported his wife missing two days after the footage was captured, which led to investigators discovering disturbing internet search history on how to "dispose" of a woman's body as well as blood in the home's basement.

Per his house confinement, Brian was permitted to leave his residence between 8 and 10:30 AM to take his three sons to school. The orders stemmed from a 2018 federal case that accused Brian of selling $80,000 worth of fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016 on eBay.