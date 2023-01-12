'Southern Charm' Cast Confused About Kathryn Dennis' Firing, Kept In Dark About Her Future On Show Following 'Poor Treatment' Rumors
Kathryn Dennis' Southern Charm co-stars are unclear about her firing, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that most of the cast has been left in the dark when it comes to where Kathryn stands with Bravo.
Multiple sources revealed to this outlet that several of the Southern Charmers don't believe she's actually been fired, adding they have "no idea" what is going on following reports she's out for Season 9.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kathryn was allegedly axed from the show after eight seasons due to behind-the-scenes conflicts, with sources claiming multiple "no-shows" and her reportedly "poor" treatment of staffers got her canned.
"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it," a source told The Sun earlier this week.
"She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot," the insider dished, claiming that Kathryn "treats people like they are beneath her."
Deadline claimed Kathryn has been demoted to a guest star — however, when we reached out to Bravo for comment, the network responded by saying, "We do not comment on casting."
While Kathryn's remained tight-lipped about her future with Bravo, Southern Charm fans have mixed reviews about her possible absence.
"Without Kathryn there would be no Southern Charm. Last season the only good parts were her and Madison," one viewer posted. "Not surprised she was barely in last season," shared a second.
- Bravo Paychecks Dried Up: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Launches OnlyFans After Being Fired
- 'No-Shows' & 'Poor' Treatment Of Staff: Real Reason Behind 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Firing Exposed
- 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis 'OUT' For Season 9 As Production On Bravo Series Begins: Sources
She's been a staple on the show for several years, starting when she joined the cast as Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend in 2014. The two are no longer together but share two children — daughter Kensington, 8, and son Saint, 6.
Kathryn's real-life drama with her former castmate-turned-baby daddy kept fans on their toes, with Thomas and Dennis spewing damning accusations over the years about each other.
It's unclear what damage Kathryn's possible exit from Southern Charm will do to her finances. RadarOnline.com told you that she had faced eviction last year when she fell behind on payments; however, the case was settled on June 2.
We can reveal that Kathryn will still make money without Bravo. As this outlet reported, she launched OnlyFans after being axed.