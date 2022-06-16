Double Whammy: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Faces Eviction Threats After Custody Drama
Kathryn Dennis was threatened with eviction this year after falling behind on rent payments for her high-rise apartment, Radar has learned.
The Southern Charm personality, 30, missed her February and March payments in 2022 for more than $4,500 each, totaling $9,252.
Mt Pleasant Investments LLC, the owner of the Charleston-based complex, filed a Rule to Vacate notice, which is a step ahead of an eviction notice, in March, according to docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
It was later settled, but a second notice was filed on May 17 with the clerk explaining it listed "terms of occupancy have ended."
Dennis also hinted at a relocation via Instagram on June 6, sharing a photo of herself with the caption, "Been moving in the humidity. Time to lounge on a fluff."
The rent incident came after a recent setback for the reality star. Dennis reportedly has to find new legal representation in her bitter custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel.
The former flames share two children together: daughter Kensie, 8, and son Saint, 6. She and the former politician were together off and on for two years before splitting in 2016.
In May, her lawyers Susan Rawls Strom and Pete Currence filed a motion to be "relieved as counsel" due to their professional relationship taking a turn.
"Grounds for the motion are that counsel and defendant can no longer communicate, and can not agree on matters of importance to the case, and the attorney-client relationship is irretrievably impaired so much that undersigned can not effectively represent defendant," the filing read.
Dennis allegedly lost joint custody of her little ones following her ex's bombshell allegations that she had drugs around their children.
Kathryn stated she did not use drugs in a declaration filing, also squashing allegations their kids were around illegal substances.
The judge agreed with Ravenel and temporarily stripped Dennis of custody. She's been allowed visitation and previously vented about their dynamic.
"It is exhausting to constantly defend yourself from someone who is trying to change reality — it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true," the message she re-posted from another account in August 2021 read.
"It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and for the world (everything is fine) and the other, where you are beaten down by the family court system. We see you and we stand with you," it continued. "You are not alone."