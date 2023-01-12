Not So Shah-Mazing! Always Stylish 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Be Forced To Spend $21 On Sports Bra In Prison
Not so Shah-mazing! Jen Shah's going from designer duds to fashion felonies when she heads to prison. While The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City convicted fraudster will have to trade in her trendy looks for official jailbird attire when she reports to prison next month, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report she'll have plenty of accessories from the facility's commissary to spice up her incarceration attire — if she's willing to spend the money.
This outlet told you first — Jen won't be allowed for conjugal visits with Coach Shah, but she can drown her sorrows in pints of ice cream for $2 each after she surrenders to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on February 17. RadarOnline.com also got the prison's commissary list, which outlines what kind of wardrobe Jen can buy while serving her sentence of 6.5 years, or 78 months.
The cheapest item on the list is $1.10 shower shoes — so her feet, which once were adorned in designer shoes, won't have to touch the communal bathroom she'll share with her prison pals. One of the highest-priced pieces on the list is a sports bra.
If Jen wants to keep her ladies secure, she'll have to fork over a whopping $21.90, which is a lot of money for those on prison wages — or on the hook for paying millions back in restitution to their victims.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that underwear will set Jen back anywhere from $6.50 to $9.10. The disgraced Bravolebrity will have plenty of options to keep herself warm during the cold months inside the Texas facility.
The price of thermal shirts and pants ranges from $6.50 to $7.80, which is, surprisingly, cheaper than chonies. Sweatshirts and sweatpants are available for the big spenders, coming in between $10.40 to $26.00.
The list also includes a Dickie beanie for $7.50, Dickie gloves for $14.25, and a stylish neck gaiter for $10.55. Jen will also be allowed to purchase tennis shoes — but no price is listed.
Upon arrival, the embattled fashionista will be given the prison's customary attire, which includes "khaki pants" and a "khaki shirt."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jen was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.
It appears her crimes won't stop after her conviction — as she'll be committing several fashion felonies in prison.