‘Not One To Remain Silent’: Emily Ratajkowski Ready To Spill All About Short Fling With Pete Davidson After 'SNL' Comedian Ditches Her For Chase Sui Wonders

Scorned supermodel Emily Ratajkowski slammed men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women — just a week after her short-lived fling with comedian Pete Davidson hit the skids — and RadarOnline.com has learned she's ready to spill more.

“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,” the 31-year-old Gone Girl actress ranted on her High Low podcast. But then “they slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down.”