‘Not One To Remain Silent’: Emily Ratajkowski Ready To Spill All About Short Fling With Pete Davidson After 'SNL' Comedian Ditches Her For Chase Sui Wonders
Scorned supermodel Emily Ratajkowski slammed men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women — just a week after her short-lived fling with comedian Pete Davidson hit the skids — and RadarOnline.com has learned she's ready to spill more.
“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,” the 31-year-old Gone Girl actress ranted on her High Low podcast. But then “they slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down.”
Davidson and Ratajkowski were hot and heavy for a couple of dates before he the SNL stud ditched her for his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.
A source spilled that although Ratajkowski didn’t mention Davidson by name, there’s no doubt she was referencing him on her podcast. “Emily didn’t appreciate being tossed aside, and she’s not one to remain silent about how she feels,” said a source. “Expect her to have more to say about this in the future.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Davidson has been spotted with Wonders for the past couple of weeks sneaking in and out of restaurants and apartment buildings in New York.
For her part, Ratajkowski has moved on to comedian Eric Andre who she was spotted on a date this week.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Davidson’s mom Amy Waters Davidson has grown tired of his womanizing ways and wants her son to settle down.
“She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity,” said a source.
Davidon’s exes include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian and now Ratajkowski.
The source added, “Amy doesn’t have anything against Emily — or any of the other girls Pete’s dated — but she’s had about all she can take with this bed-hopping,” the source added. “He’s nearly 30, after all. She’s telling him he needs to be more selective in his choices. By the time she was his age, she was already married with two young kids.”