Erika Jayne's Husband Bankruptcy Shocker: AMEX Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Fraudulent Transfers’ Made By Disgraced Lawyer

A bombshell lawsuit has been filed demanding American Express return $50 million that the now-defunct law firm once run by Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi paid the credit card company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the once-respected attorney Girardi and his firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy back in 2020. Many of his former clients accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.