Bombshell $890k Bankruptcy Lawsuit Questions If Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi and His Law Firm Illegally Funneled Money For Their Own Benefit 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi faces claims he may have used a 'straw' company — designed to appear as a staffing business — to funnel money fraudulently and illegally to himself and others, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese has filed a bombshell lawsuit seeking the return of $866,558 in alleged fraudulent transfers in the years before the bankruptcy.