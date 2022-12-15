Ex-Wife Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Scores $200k Over Unpaid Spousal Support Days After ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Diamond Earrings Were Auctioned Off

The ex-wife of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi hashed out a $200k deal as part of the disgraced lawyer’s bankruptcy over unpaid spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy informed the court an agreement has been signed by Girardi’s ex-wife, Karen.