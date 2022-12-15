Ex-Wife Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Scores $200k Over Unpaid Spousal Support Days After ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Diamond Earrings Were Auctioned Off
The ex-wife of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi hashed out a $200k deal as part of the disgraced lawyer’s bankruptcy over unpaid spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy informed the court an agreement has been signed by Girardi’s ex-wife, Karen.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Karen has been attempting to collect spousal support owed from the now-disbarred attorney for over a year. She first filed court documents in August 2020 accusing Girardi of being in contempt for failing to pay her the court-ordered support from their 1989 divorce settlement.
Girardi had been paying Karen $10k a month for years until he asked in February 2020 to reduce it down to 5k. She claimed Girardi told her he was “tried of paying and felt it was long enough.”
Eventually, her attorney made a demand and Girardi promised he would pay once he received “additional funds.” She said he coughed up $40k to cover February through March but still owed $25k. In October, she said Girardi continued to not make payments and owed her $45k in back support.
At the time, numerous creditors were coming after Girardi over debts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi and his law firm were pushed into bankruptcy in late 2020. The once-respected attorney stands accused of embezzling millions from his clients and running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.
The bankruptcy put Karen’s battle on hold as a trustee was put in charge to deal with Girardi’s finances. Karen had placed a lien on one of Girardi’s properties that sold during the bankruptcy — the home that was featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the one shared with Jayne for years.
Per the deal, the trustee agreed to pay Karen $200k from the home sale. As a result, Girardi’s ex-wife will drop all future claims for support.
For her part, Jayne is still dealing with a $25 million lawsuit filed against her as part of the bankruptcy. The trustee has demanded she return millions her husband’s firm spent to pay the bills for her company EJ Global.
In addition, Jayne had to turn over a pricey set of diamond earrings that Girardi had purchased for her during their marriage. Financial records showed the earrings were bought using his client’s funds.
Recently, an auction was held and the earrings were sold off for $250k.
Jayne filed for divorce in 2020 as Girardi's legal and financial problems began to mount. The case has been put on hold until the bankruptcy is settled.