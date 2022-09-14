IRS Demands $4.5 Million From Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Weeks After ‘RHOBH’ Star Had To Turn Over Diamond Earrings

The government said they are owed $4.5 million in back taxes from the once-respected lawyer — which Jayne could potentially be liable for in the end.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the IRS filed a claim for $3.7 million but after further research they amended it. The filing states Girardi owes $760k for 2018, $3.3 million for 2019, and $50k as a penalty for 202. However, with interest and penalties, the amount has grown to $4.5 million.