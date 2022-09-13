She's Home: Queen Elizabeth's Body Arrives At Buckingham Palace For Final Time, Thousands Stand In Rain To Pay Respect
Queen Elizabeth is back in Buckingham Palace. Britain's longest-reigning monarch's body was taken to her residence in London for the final time on Tuesday evening, five days after her death.
The Queen's coffin was driven by hearsed down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial as thousands gathered in the rain to pay their respect to the country's late matriarch. Emotions ran high as witnesses watched Elizabeth's body pass under the central arch outside of the palace for the last time.
The crowd cried, cheered, and applauded as the hearse made its way to the palace through the police-lined streets. Officers hung their heads and saluted Her Majesty as a way to pay respect.
Elizabeth was received by all of her children — including King Charles III and her embattled son, Prince Andrew — as well as her grandchildren and their significant others.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined their estranged in-laws, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the Queen's grand return.
After witnessing her arrival at Buckingham Palace, the King of England and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, left the residence. RadarOnline.com has learned the Queen's body will be placed in the palace's Bow Room tonight.
She will be transported to the Palace of Westminster, where she will remain until her funeral and burial on Monday. Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. Her burial will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96.