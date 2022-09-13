Mysterious Death Of Putin's 'Point Man' Stirs Up Theories After Russian Energy Executive Falls Overboard From Boat

Pechorin was sailing off the coast of Russky Island in the Sea of Japan over the weekend when he reportedly fell overboard as the vessel was speeding, according to Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda.

His body was found following a search that lasted for more than a day.

"The death of Ivan is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation," the corporation said amid news of his untimely passing. "We offer our sincere condolences to family and friends."