Vladimir Putin FALLS ASLEEP Mid-Meeting After Complaining About Fatigue & Shortness of Breath
Vladimir Putin recently fell asleep during a meeting shortly after complaining about fatigue and shortness of breath, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling episode took place earlier this week and is just the latest incident to create renewed concerns regarding the 69-year-old Russian president’s allegedly deteriorating health.
According to Daily Mail, Putin fell asleep while attending a Russian state council meeting focused on the further development of tourism in the nation.
The meeting reportedly took place in Vladivostok, a city in eastern Russia reportedly seven time zones away from Moscow. The meeting, and Putin falling asleep, also took place just hours after Putin “complained to doctors about fatigue and shortness of breath.”
“Even before the flight to Kamchatka, President of Russia Vladimir Putin had worsening problems with his kidneys, swelling of his face appeared, and 'bags' under his eyes clearly appeared,” General SVR, a Telegram channel that regularly reports on Putin’s health problems, reported.
“Despite the use of drugs, there was no clear improvement. Upon arrival in Kamchatka, Putin complained to doctors about fatigue and shortness of breath,” the channel continued. “But the president nevertheless decided to participate in pre-planned activities.”
General SVR also claimed “a doppelgänger of the President [was] ready to assist” should Putin have had any serious health problems while on his trip away from Moscow.
Even more surprising was the fact that Putin was not the only one caught resting his eyes during the assembly.
According to photos and footage taken during the state council meeting, a number of Putin’s officials were also seen nodding off and fighting to keep their eyes open.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this was just the latest incident to create continued concern regarding the 69-year-old Russian strongman’s deteriorating health.
Last week, while speaking to a classroom of Russian schoolchildren in Kaliningrad, Russia, Putin was seen shaking his legs uncontrollably.
The Russian president was also seen squirming uncomfortably in his chair while aggressively gripping the armrests of his chair in an effort to keep himself sitting upright.
Putin’s recent health episodes in public and during meetings come following a number of reports suggesting the Russian despot is battling a series of sicknesses and ailments including Parkinson’s disease, thyroid and blood cancer and even dementia.
Kremlin insiders also recently suggested Putin’s ongoing health problems are “sharply deteriorating” so severely that he will soon be forced to forgo attending meetings.
“With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events,” an anonymous Kremlin insider spilled on August 22.