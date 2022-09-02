Vladimir Putin's Legs Twitch Uncontrollably As Russian Leader Accused Of Attempts To 'Brainwash' Schoolchildren During Awkward Meeting

“They started creating an anti-Russian enclave on the territory of today's Ukraine that is threatening out country,” Putin told the children. “So our guys who are fighting there are defending both the residents of Donbas, and defending Russia itself.”

“Everybody thinks that some kind of aggression is coming from the Russian side today,” Putin continued during the televised session. “But nobody understands, nobody knows that, after the coup in 2014, the residents of Donetsk, a large part of Luhansk and Crimea did not want to recognize the coup.”

“A war was started against them – and it was waged for eight years.”