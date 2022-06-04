Russian Generals May Assassinate Vladimir Putin And Blame It On His Failing Health, Source Speculates

As the Russian military continues to take a beating, having lost around 30,000 troops and thousands of aircrafts and tanks, Thornton noted Putin should not only be worried about assassination attempts by the secret service, but said he is also in danger of the military staging a coup.

"The army can't go on hemorrhaging the number of people it is," he told the outlet. "It is being bled white. It’s running out of troops, it’s running out of missiles, it’s running out of everything. There is bound to be morale issues in the army and leadership issues and people asking why we are doing this."

"There’s bound to be a groundswell of junior officers and those at the lower echelons of the Russian army who are saying ‘what are we doing this for?’, " he continued, adding this type of talk could "percolate upwards" to senior ranking officials.