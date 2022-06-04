Bruce Willis Spotted Out And About In Rare Sighting After Announcing Aphasia Diagnosis

The Die Hard star is rarely seen out and about after his family announced he was taking a step back from his career as an actor due to being diagnosed with aphasia — a cognitive disorder that affects memory and communication abilities — back in March.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his daughters wrote in a joint statement shared on Wednesday, March 30. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."