Bruce Willis' Diagnosis 'Hard' On His Young Bride, Emma: 'It's Not Easy Seeing A Spouse Decline'

Emma, Mable, and Evelyn, as well as Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah released a joint statement announcing the '80s action star's diagnosis earlier this week.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote in their joint statement.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."