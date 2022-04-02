Bruce Willis' Diagnosis 'Hard' On His Young Bride, Emma: 'It's Not Easy Seeing A Spouse Decline'
Emma Heming Willis has been having a rough time since the reveal of Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis and subsequent retirement from acting.
The 43-year-old wife to the actor, 67, is having a "hard time," with sources telling PEOPLE, "it's not easy seeing a spouse decline."
Sources say that "Emma has to keep it together" for the sake of her two young daughters who she has with Bruce — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.
Emma is allegedly "working with several professionals to help" her husband and has "arranged for him to see the best doctors."
"He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too," the source adds. "Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."
Bruce Willis Worked On Low-Budget Films Due To Health Issues, Had Problems Remembering Lines
Emma, Mable, and Evelyn, as well as Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah released a joint statement announcing the '80s action star's diagnosis earlier this week.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote in their joint statement.
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Bruce's wife worked as a model and an actress before deciding to tie the knot with the Die Hard Hollywood icon. Emma and Bruce got married back in 2009, first in the Turks and Caicos Islands and again six days later when they returned to Los Angeles.