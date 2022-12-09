Judge Orders Key Witness In Investigation Into Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi To Testify

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered a key witness in the State Bar’s investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi to testify about what she knows, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the decision came down this week after lawyers for the State Bar of California filed legal documents against the witness for refusing to appear and answer questions — despite being served with a valid subpoena.

The deposition is set to go down today.