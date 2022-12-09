Judge Orders Key Witness In Investigation Into Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi To Testify
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered a key witness in the State Bar’s investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi to testify about what she knows, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the decision came down this week after lawyers for the State Bar of California filed legal documents against the witness for refusing to appear and answer questions — despite being served with a valid subpoena.
The deposition is set to go down today.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, The State Bar of California filed a petition demanding the witness appear and produce documents relevant to their investigation.
Girardi and his law firm stand accused of embezzling money from his clients over the years. Many accused the once-powerful lawyer of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. Those who were stiffed on settlement money include orphans, widows along with a fire burn victim.
Jayne has been accused of directly benefiting from the alleged embezzlement. She has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said she had no knowledge of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.
As part of the court battle, the key witness identified herself as Girardi’s former client, Sonja Oehler.
Oehler previously worked for the State Bar as an administrative assistant before being terminated. In 2016, she hired Girardi to bring a case against the State Bar for alleged falsification of disciplinary cases. She claimed the State Bar was barred from deposing her due the terms of their settlement agreement. The State Bar disagreed with her argument.
Later today, Oehler will have to reveal what she knows about Girardi.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, State Bar officials were questioned on how Girardi was allowed to continue his scheme for years without any discipline. It was revealed it had overlooked hundreds of complaints filed against Girardi.
“The handling of the Girardi matters brought to light serious failures in the State Bar’s attorney discipline system, failures that have contributed to a lack of confidence in the State Bar’s ability to carry out our core responsibility of protecting the public,” chairperson Ruben Duran wrote on behalf of the State Bar’s Board of Trustees.
He added, “[He] caused irreparable harm to hundreds of his clients, and the State Bar could have done more to protect the public. We can never allow something like this to happen again."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne was recently forced to hand over a pair of diamond earrings worth $1.4 million. The set was sold off at a public auction to collect money for Girardi's victims.
In addition, the RHOBH star is still facing a $25 million lawsuit filed by the trustee presiding over the law firm's bankruptcy. The suit demands she return millions her husband's firm spent to pay her company EJ Global's bills. Jayne has demanded the suit be tossed.