'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe's Fortune Skyrockets To More Than $100 Million, Has Magical $2.6 Million Profit In ONE Year
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe may have pulled off a salary spell, as his firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd. is now worth more than $100 million, new accounts filed last week revealed.
RadarOnline.com has learned the famed movie wizard raked in more than $2.6 million in the year to March, raising the accumulated earnings held in his company to more than $108 million in American dollars.
Radcliffe has accrued in the money via a business he uses to channel his on-screen earnings, also combining investments and property.
He owns just under half the shares in the company that his parents, Alan and Marcia, established in 2000.
The balance sheet showed he has more than $10.5 million in cash.
Radcliffe previously spoke about putting his earnings in the hands of professional advisers "who understand finances a lot more than me" as his career in Hollywood reached new heights.
"I was obviously very fortunate financially from very, very early on," he told Forbes. "When you're young you're obviously not going to be handling it then, it would be something that would just overwhelm."
Radcliffe shot to superstardom at the young age of 12, and said navigating his childhood fame has been a process in the years to come.
The Lost City actor revealed people have come up to him with their unapologetic thoughts about the franchise, often quipping something along the lines of, "Loved you in Extras, thought Harry Potter was s---."
"It's said to me in a way like 'We're gonna be closer after I tell you the truth about how I feel,'" Radcliffe told GQ in October, noting that he's got his own recollection of the experience. "You can feel that, but I'm not gonna be like, 'Yeah, man!' It was ten years of my life."
As he takes on new roles in the acting world, Radcliffe said he's learned to embrace the fame he garnered from playing HP.
"Sometimes if you're denying the reality of what's going on, that can actually make your life harder to live," he shared. "It took a long time, is what I'm saying. But my late teens or early 20s was where I was like, 'You have to accept life is gonna be different for you.'"