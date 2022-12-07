SOLD! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Earrings Bought For $250k In Auction, Proceeds To Pay Back Tom Girardi's Victims
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's six-carat diamond earrings have sold for $250,000, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the Bravolebrity's attempts to appeal the court decision forcing her to turn them over.
The items, formerly bought by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were on the auction block for far under the reported purchase price of $750,000 that he allegedly got them for in March 2007 with money from a client trust account.
Attorney Ronald Richards announced the earrings sold on Wednesday, December 7.
Jayne and Girardi have been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims back in December 2020.
The former attorney also allegedly mishandled money belonging to several of his clients, leading to ongoing legal drama now.
Some victims have since called out Jayne in various disputes, accusing her of benefitting from the alleged embezzlement.
However, the Bravo star has denied having any knowledge of her husband's alleged misdeeds, stating that she had no role in Girardi's law firm.
In a previous filing, Jayne pleaded her case about keeping the gift, to which the trustee fired back, claiming in court documents that "Mrs. Girardi has neither a legal nor equitable claim to the Earrings and, therefore, lacks standing to assert her claim."
"Her refusal to turn over the stolen property upon demand when told of its status is a crime, freshly committed, under California's Penal Code § 496 (a); and, under § 496 (c) subjects her to treble damage civil liability," the docs stated.
Per the filing, "the Trustee's rights to possession of the Earrings are superior in law and equity to Mrs. Girardi's desire to maintain her 'rich & famous' lifestyle."
Amid the legal drama surrounding herself and her estranged husband, Jayne spoke out about her controversial decision to continue filming RHOBH in May.
"The season before was a real fallout," she shared. "This season is about really trying to pull yourself together and go on. It was tough but ultimately, I'll get there and it's part of the human experience."