SOLD! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Earrings Bought For $250k In Auction, Proceeds To Pay Back Tom Girardi's Victims

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's six-carat diamond earrings have sold for $250,000, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the Bravolebrity's attempts to appeal the court decision forcing her to turn them over.

The items, formerly bought by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were on the auction block for far under the reported purchase price of $750,000 that he allegedly got them for in March 2007 with money from a client trust account.