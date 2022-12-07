Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Erika Jayne

SOLD! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Earrings Bought For $250k In Auction, Proceeds To Pay Back Tom Girardi's Victims

rhobh erika jayne earrings sell k auction tom girardi victims pp
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
By:

Dec. 7 2022, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's six-carat diamond earrings have sold for $250,000, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the Bravolebrity's attempts to appeal the court decision forcing her to turn them over.

The items, formerly bought by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were on the auction block for far under the reported purchase price of $750,000 that he allegedly got them for in March 2007 with money from a client trust account.

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh erika jayne earrings sell k auction tom girardi victims
Source: MEGA

Attorney Ronald Richards announced the earrings sold on Wednesday, December 7.

Jayne and Girardi have been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims back in December 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

The former attorney also allegedly mishandled money belonging to several of his clients, leading to ongoing legal drama now.

Some victims have since called out Jayne in various disputes, accusing her of benefitting from the alleged embezzlement.

However, the Bravo star has denied having any knowledge of her husband's alleged misdeeds, stating that she had no role in Girardi's law firm.

rhobh erika jayne earrings sell k auction tom girardi victims
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In a previous filing, Jayne pleaded her case about keeping the gift, to which the trustee fired back, claiming in court documents that "Mrs. Girardi has neither a legal nor equitable claim to the Earrings and, therefore, lacks standing to assert her claim."

"Her refusal to turn over the stolen property upon demand when told of its status is a crime, freshly committed, under California's Penal Code § 496 (a); and, under § 496 (c) subjects her to treble damage civil liability," the docs stated.

Per the filing, "the Trustee's rights to possession of the Earrings are superior in law and equity to Mrs. Girardi's desire to maintain her 'rich & famous' lifestyle."

rhobh erika jayne earrings sell k auction tom girardi victims
Source: skylar@broadimage / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Amid the legal drama surrounding herself and her estranged husband, Jayne spoke out about her controversial decision to continue filming RHOBH in May.

"The season before was a real fallout," she shared. "This season is about really trying to pull yourself together and go on. It was tough but ultimately, I'll get there and it's part of the human experience."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.