‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Suffers ‘Further Decline’ In ‘Memory Functions,’ Relocated To New Home For Treatment
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi’s health problems continue to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Girardi, 83, had been living in a senior living home in Burbank, Cali after his brother Robert took over as conservator. Last year, his family told the court the once-respected lawyer had been diagnosed with dementia and could no longer take care of himself.
The health problems came as many of his former clients accused him of embezzlement. He stands accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme.
Jayne, 51, has been dragged into her husband’s legal drama with many of his creditors coming after her. Girardi and his law firm were pushed into bankruptcy in 2020.
Recently, the Bravo star was forced to hand over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi purchased her during their marriage. Financial records showed that he used his client’s money to buy the set. Jayne has appealed the decision.
Now, a new filing made in Girardi’s conservatorship case revealed that Jayne’s husband has been moved from the home in Burbank to a facility in Orange County, Cali.
A court official made a visit to the new facility to review Girardi and his living situation. The report said that the executive director of the facility stated that “Mr. Girardi was recently moved to the restricted memory care unit due to a further decline in his memory functions.”
The official was allowed a visit to Girardi’s room which was described as a “small hotel room consisting of a bed, desk, dresser, and armchair neatly placed for easy movement throughout the room.”
Later, the official met Girardi at the hair salon at the facility. He noted the once-powerful lawyer “appeared neatly dressed and well groomed.”
Girardi told the official that he was “being well treated.”
Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 as her husband’s legal problems mounted. The case was put on pause until the bankruptcy cases are resolved.
The reality star still faces a $25 million lawsuit demanding she returns money Girardi’s firm spent to pay bills for her company EJ Global.
The RHOBH star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing on her part.