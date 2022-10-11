Female ‘Friend’ Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Turns Over Pricey Jewelry Gifted To Her By Disbarred Lawyer As Part Of Bankruptcy Battle

A female “friend” of Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has rushed back to court to return expensive items the once-respected lawyer gifted her during his marriage to the RHOBH star — as the investigation into his alleged embezzlement heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese has informed the judge of a shocking update.