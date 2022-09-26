‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Mansion Sold For $7.5 Million To Pay Back Victims Of Husband Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s one-time lavish mansion she shared with her estranged husband Tom Girardi has been sold off as part of the once-respected lawyer’s involuntary bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s Chapter 7 case has informed the court that buyers named Jun Tao and Peng Tao have put forth an offer of $7.5 million.