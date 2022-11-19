Erika Jayne Trolled By Auction Company Selling Diamond Earrings ‘RHOBH’ Star Had To Turn Over As Part Of Husband’s Bankruptcy

Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were pushed into Chapter 7 by his various creditors. The disgraced attorney stands accused of embezzling money from his clients.

Lawyers working on the bankruptcy claimed financial records showed Girardi used client money to purchase the earrings for Jayne in 2007.

Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She has told the court countless times that she had no idea about any of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.