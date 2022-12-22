Ex-'SNL' Star Pete Davidson’s Mom Tired Of His Womanizing Ways, Ready For Him To Settle Down: Sources
Casanova comic Pete Davidson’s no-nonsense mother has grown sick of his womanizing ways — and demanded he get serious about his love life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amy Waters Davidson, 53, has long been supportive of her firstborn’s entertainment career. However, insiders spilled that she’s having a hard time with the former Saturday Night Live star’s reputation as a sex maniac!
“She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity,” dished the source.
Pete, 29, has racked up quite the romantic resume, having wooed Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Kim Kardashian. Recently, he was spotted hanging with model Emily Ratajkowski.
“Amy doesn’t have anything against Emily — or any of the other girls Pete’s dated — but she’s had about all she can take with this bed-hopping,” the source added. “He’s nearly 30, after all. She’s telling him he needs to be more selective in his choices. By the time she was his age, she was already married with two young kids.”
Sources said the King of Staten Island goof adores his mom, who raised him and his younger sister Casey as a single parent after their firefighter father’s death during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. But Pete is nowhere near ready to commit to one lady, sources said.
“He’s having too much fun,” said the source. “Women are throwing themselves at him. He’s loving it and doesn’t want to stop now — not when he’s got this nice rhythm going on.”
As Radaronline.com previously reported, this week, Davidson has been spotted with a new girl. The ex-SNL star was photographed on multiple dates with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.
The two first hit up a basketball game with another co-star Rachel Sennott but then were seen hanging out solo back at an apartment.
Pete and Chase were then photographed on a separate late-night date days later.
The new fling comes only weeks after he was hanging with Emily. All signs point to Emily and Pete being over after their short romance after the model was seen on a second date with a DJ.