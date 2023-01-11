Bravo Paychecks Dried Up: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Launches OnlyFans After Being Fired
Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis launched an OnlyFans account at the start of 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned amid news that she will not be returning to the show as a full-time cast member in season 9.
Dennis' future with the hit reality series has become a trending topic following reports that she was fired for multiple "no-shows" and alleged "poor" treatment of staffers.
Some sources claim, however, that she will return to Southern Charm as a guest star.
The Bravolebrity has yet to address speculation about her rumored departure and claims about her behavior. Meanwhile, Bravo has not confirmed the cast lineup yet.
In the bio of her Instagram and Twitter, Dennis now has a link to her active OnlyFans account, which offers subscriptions for $14.99 a month as well as subscription bundles. Three months costs $40, six months for roughly $70, and 12 months for around $125.
"Hey you, your fav ginger here ;) You probably know me from Southern Charm on Bravo but you don't know the real me — at least not yet," her OF reads. "I've been on TV since I was 21 and just turned 31! Now that I have a place where I can be free to be all of me and taking reign of my 30's, I'm super excited to be able to express myself in ways that I haven't been able to over the last 10 years."
"I feel like I am finally discovering myself again and am excited to share the journey with you," her introductory message continued. "Wings grow strong once the cage is gone."
Since its launch, Dennis has shared six photos and one video with her subscribers.
Dennis has been one of the breakout stars from the reality series since its debut in 2014. Viewers watched the highs and lows of her on-and-off again relationship with cast member and now-ex, Thomas Ravenel, before she moved on with Chleb Ravenell.
Fans found out in November 2021 that Dennis and Ravenell had parted ways, long before news of her exit.
Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor that she was "OUT" for next season.