Never-Before-Seen Videos Show Ex-Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo Admitting He Prioritized Saving Certain Children's Lives Over Others

The concerning footage managed to find a deeper, darker level of discomfort as Arredondo retold the event to Texas DPS interviewers.

"Once I realized that was going on, my first thought is that we need to vacate. We have him contained – and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but – we have him contained," Arredondo could be heard saying on camera. "There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here."

Additionally, Arredondo told investigations during the interview that he thought the classroom door was locked but did not try to open it. It was not until over an hour later that a key was located, upon which it was discovered that the classroom was never locked in the first place.

Arredondo openly acknowledge that under his leadership, officers on scene failed to enact training that learned specifically to handle the situation they were in. Protocol required any armed officer on scene of an active shooter to directly engage with the suspect — regardless of the threat to themselves.