'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work.

Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used in place of Latino or Latina.

Sanders announced that she planned to ban the use of "Latinx" in state government documents through the use of an executive order, a power reserved for the governor.

According to Sanders, only 3% of American Latinos and Hispanics used the term to describe themselves.