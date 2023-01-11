'Lord Of The Dance' Legend Michael Flatley Battling 'Aggressive' Cancer For Second Time

On Wednesday, the legendary dancer revealed he had already "undergone surgery," taking to Instagram to add that he "is in the care of an excellent team of doctors."

Despite his positive outlook, Flatley asked his followers for prayers and well wishes during this difficult time.

"If anyone can beat it Michael can," commented one fan on Flatley's post announcing his diagnosis.

"Love your dancing and your kindness to others in your charity work. Sending healing positivity from your fans to you," another supporter shared.