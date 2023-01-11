'Lord Of The Dance' Legend Michael Flatley Battling 'Aggressive' Cancer For Second Time
Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of cancer for the second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Flatley became a world-renowned performer with his sensational Irish dance shows Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Fleet of Flames, and Celtic Tiger Live. Over the course of his decades-long career, the 64-year-old star has performed in front of sold-out shows across 60 countries to over 60 million fans.
On Wednesday, the legendary dancer revealed he had already "undergone surgery," taking to Instagram to add that he "is in the care of an excellent team of doctors."
Despite his positive outlook, Flatley asked his followers for prayers and well wishes during this difficult time.
"If anyone can beat it Michael can," commented one fan on Flatley's post announcing his diagnosis.
"Love your dancing and your kindness to others in your charity work. Sending healing positivity from your fans to you," another supporter shared.
"Not liking the post. The heart is for love. You literally taught my kid to walk at 10 months because she wanted to dance like you," read a particularly touching comment from a fan.
As fans' well wishes poured out in the comments, sending thoughts of healing, love, and a speedy recovery, the global reach and impact of Flatley's legacy were displayed.
Supporters left messages in a variety of languages and from every corner of the globe. One fan told the dancer: "We are with you Michael from Hungary."
This is the second time the Lord of the Dance founder has been diagnosed with cancer.
He fought skin cancer in 2003, which he only discovered after a fan spotted early signs of malignant melanoma on his body.
Flatley was outspoken on his first battle with cancer and how the diagnosis changed his outlook on life for the better.
The famed choreographer shared that being a cancer survivor made him want to live life to the fullest, allowing him to become more focused on his career and art. Most importantly, his diagnosis put into perspective the value of his family, friends, and loved ones over material items.