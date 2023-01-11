Gigi Hadid 'Mad' At Leo DiCaprio Over Lack Of Closure After Short Fling As He Moves On With 23-Year-Old Model Victoria Lamas, Sources Claim

Jilted model Gigi Hadid is getting the cold shoulder from Titanic star Leo DiCaprio, who’s been spotted partying with young model Victoria Lamas and others, but sources said the stunner is demanding the notorious playboy explain why their brief fling ended, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Part of her wants to just ghost Leo or play him at his own game by hooking up with someone new herself,” spilled a source. “But they share a lot of the same friends — and she’s not the type to just move on and let this go without some type of closure.”