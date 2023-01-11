Gigi Hadid 'Mad' At Leo DiCaprio Over Lack Of Closure After Short Fling As He Moves On With 23-Year-Old Model Victoria Lamas, Sources Claim
Jilted model Gigi Hadid is getting the cold shoulder from Titanic star Leo DiCaprio, who’s been spotted partying with young model Victoria Lamas and others, but sources said the stunner is demanding the notorious playboy explain why their brief fling ended, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Part of her wants to just ghost Leo or play him at his own game by hooking up with someone new herself,” spilled a source. “But they share a lot of the same friends — and she’s not the type to just move on and let this go without some type of closure.”
“He’s saying they were never exclusive and there’s really nothing to discuss or defend. But Gigi’s not buying that — and it makes her mad he can be so aloof and cold-blooded,” said the insider.
The runaway darling, 27, spent New Year’s with two-year-old daughter Khai — who she shares with ex Zayn Malik — while former beau Leo, 48, partied on a yacht with Victoria, 23, and pals Tobey Maguire, 47, and Drake, 36.
The source said, “it’s not beyond Gigi to just fly in wherever he is and confront him directly, which would be Leo’s worst nightmare. “But she does feel she deserves to know WHY he ended things so abruptly.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gigi and Leo were hot and heavy for weeks. They were first linked together in September at a private member’s club Casa Cipriani in New York.
At the time, a source said, “They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi… He likes her but things are still new.” The two celebrated Halloween together and things appeared to be getting serious.
An insider said in October, “They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately. They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”
Another third source claimed that DiCaprio was “taken with Gigi.” They told an outlet that Gigi "is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."
Many questioned whether the relationship would last given Gigi is 27 — years past the normal age for Leo’s girlfriends.