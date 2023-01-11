Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home
Investigators probing the passing of Eight is Enough star Adam Rich have found evidence the former child actor likely died of a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes just days after Rich was found dead on Saturday in his Los Angeles apartment at the age of 54.
According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the manager of Rich’s apartment building found the former child star dead in his bathroom after no one had heard from him since Thursday, January 5.
Officers also revealed they found a “white powdery substance” believed to be drugs at the scene, and that Rich’s deceased body had likely been there for hours before he was found.
Although an official toxicology and autopsy report has not yet been released, authorities are reportedly probing Rich’s death as an overdose. No foul play is suspected in the 54-year-old’s sudden passing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rich died as a recluse who battled drug addiction and experienced numerous stints in rehab in the years leading up to his passing.
Known best for his role as Nicholas Bradford in the five seasons of Eight is Enough which ran from 1977 to 1981, the child star’s life quickly began to revolve around drugs once the popular sitcom series came to an end.
In 1989, Rich overdosed on Valium and almost died. He was also arrested and charged with attempted burglary in 1991 after he tried to rob a pharmacy.
Rich was arrested again in 2002 and charged with DUI after he nearly crashed into a police car. By 2010, when the cast of Eight is Enough reunited on the Today show, Rich had entered rehab at least three separate times. He also did not attend the cast reunion.
"The only thing those suffering from a mental illness know how to do is pretend to be ok," Rich tweeted in mid-December, just one month before his untimely passing. "Enough! The stigma is killing people. Be yourself. Ok, or not ok, is the only way to create change, & stomp the stigma! Heal your truth!"
According to a well-placed source within the entertainment industry, Rich had been trying to return to Hollywood in the weeks and months before his passing on Saturday.
“Adam was trying to sell script ideas for TV shows and movies,” the source revealed. “He was desperate to get back into the business, but he mostly existed on piddling payments from TV residuals or loans from friends.”