Troubled Life Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich: Child Actor Died As A Recluse After Secret Overdose, Rehab Battle

He had been in rehab at least three times, and when most of the Eight Is Enough cast reunited on the Today show in 2010, Adam was a no-show.

In recent years, Adam regularly spoke out on social media about destigmatizing the struggles associated with mental illness.

"The only thing those suffering from a mental illness know how to do is pretend to be ok," he tweeted in mid December. "Enough! The stigma is killing people. Be yourself. Ok, or not ok, is the only way to create change, & stomp the stigma! Heal your truth!"