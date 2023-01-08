CNN Staffer Audibly Grumbles On Hot Mic Following Rep. Kevin McCarthy Speech
An unnamed CNN staffer accidentally made her true feelings for California Representative Kevin McCarthy known on Friday, January 6, when she was heard audibly swearing over a hot mic in response to several of his comments on the then-ongoing House Speaker race.
"We’ll back tonight. I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all," McCarthy told reporters broadcasting the interview to CNN on Friday night.
“It just reminds me of what my father always told me," he added. "It’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public to turn around."
A woman's voice could then be heard saying: "Oh, for Christ's sake."
It is unclear who the woman was and CNN has yet to release a statement regarding the on-air flub.
McCarthy, who is a Republican, finally won the race after 15 rounds of voting . He has now replaced Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
This comes two months after Radar reported the 82-year-old announced her decision to step down from the role this past November.
"My friends, no matter what title you all, my colleagues, have bestowed upon me, speaker, leader, whip, there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco," Pelosi said from the House floor on Thursday, November 17.
- CNN Anchor Erin Burnett Hits Back At GOP Lawmaker Who Called Her 'Young Lady' On-Air In Tense Exchange
- 'What A Mess': Megyn Kelly Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Failures, Bashes House Speaker Hopeful On His Inability To Secure Votes
- 'I'm Frustrated By You': Sean Hannity BERATES 'Liberal' Lauren Boebert In Heated Argument Over Speaker Wannabe Kevin McCarthy
"This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California, and defending our constitution,” she continued. "And with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress."
“For me the hour's come for a new generation to lead the democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," she noted. "And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Thoughout Pelosi's long political career, she's worked under several presidents as House Speaker including: Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.